Odisha Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards at 10 am today, exam date announced
Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha Police has confirmed that admit cards for the Constable/Sepoy recruitment exam will be released at 10 am today, December 2, 2024. The Odisha Police Constable admit card will be released on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in. The recruitment examination will be held from December 7 onwards, SSB Odisha has announced. ...Read More
Mock tests for the computer-based examination will be available from December 3 onwards, it added.
SSB Odisha has also shared that scores will be normalised during the multi-shift Constable recruitment examination. For this, the board will adapt the formula followed by the National Testing Agency recruitment and competitive examinations conducted by them.
Once released, candidates can download the Odisha Police Constable admit cards by following these steps
- Go to the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.
- Go to the recruitment page.
- Open the Constable admit card link displayed on the page.
- Enter your login details
- Submit and download the admit card
SSB will fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in the Odisha Police through this exam. The exam was originally notified for 1,360 vacancies, and 720 vacancies were added later.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the Odisha Police Constable admit card.
