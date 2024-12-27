Menu Explore
Odisha Police Constable answer key today at odishapolice.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: According to the official notification, candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key up to December 30

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Staff Selection Board (SSB) Odisha will release the answer key for the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable computer-based recruitment examination today, December 27. The Answer key will be released on the SSB portal, odishapolice.gov.in, at 10 am.

Odisha Police Constable recruitment exam's answer key will be released today at odishapolice.gov.in (HT file)
According to the official notification, candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key up to December 30. They are required to submit supportive documents along with objections.

Objections can be filed on the payment of a fee of 250 per question. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after deduction of bank charges, if any.

The board will not accept any objections sent offline or after the deadline.

The computer-based test for Constable vacancies was held from December 7 to 18 at test centres across the country.

Through this recruitment examination, SSB will fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in the Odisha Police. The exam was originally notified for 1,360 vacancies, and 720 vacancies were added later.

SSB Odisha has informed that scores will be normalised during the multi-shift Constable recruitment examination.

For this, the board will adapt the formula followed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for recruitment and competitive examinations conducted by them.

How to download Odisha Police Constable answer key when released?

Go to odishapolice.gov.in.

Open the Constable/Sepoy answer key download link given on the home page

Enter your credentials and log in

Submit and download the answer key.

Exam and College Guide
