SSC GD 2025 exam in February, how to download admit card, exam city slip when released

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 in February. The commission will release the admit card for the test on the regional websites. SSC GD 2025: How to download admit card when released (HT File Photo)

As per the schedule, the SSC GD exam will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25, 2025.

Ahead of the admit card, the commission will release the city intimation slip, informing candidates where their exam centres will be located.

After that, it will release the admit card, where candidates will get to know the name and address of the exam centre, exam date, paper timing, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc.

How to download admit SSC GD admit card/exam city slip when released

Go to the SSC website for your region. Open the Constable GD admit card/exam city intimation slip download link given on the home page. Enter the requested login details. Submit and download the admit card or exam city intimation slip.

SSC GD 2025: Vacancy details

BSF: 15654 vacancies

CISF: 7145 vacancies

CRPF: 11541 vacancies

SSB: 819 vacancies

ITBP: 3017 vacancies

AR: 1248 vacancies

SSF: 35 vacancies

NCB: 22 vacancies

Candidates need to pass the Class 10 final exam on or before January 1, 2025, to appear for this recruitment exam. They should also be 18 and not more than 23 years-old on this date.

The SSC Constable GD recruitment process will consist of a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The computer-based test will be for 160 marks and the exam duration will be 60 minutes. There will be 80 questions, each carrying 2 marks.

The test will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.