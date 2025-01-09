SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2024 city intimation details out at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2024 city intimation details. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can check the exam city details on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2024 city slip details out, check admit card release date

The official notice reads, “The candidates of Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 can view their examination city details by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/).”

To download the city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

Check the city intimation slip and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have opted for ‘Own Scribe’ are required to register their scribe on the Commission’s website till January 13, 2025. The SSC CGL admit card will likely be available on website from January 14, 2025 on the official website. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I & Paper-II in separate shift(s)/ day(s). Paper I is compulsory for all the posts and Paper-II will be for only those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for these Posts.

The registration process for the same was started on June 24 and concluded on July 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.