CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2025 released, direct link to download hall tickets from cdac.in and important details here

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has released the CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at cdac.in. CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2025 is out. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their form number and password.

Notably, CDAC will be conducting the C CAT 2025 examination on January 11 and 12, 2025. The next batch will commence on February 25, 2025.

As per the official brochure, no candidate will be permitted to appear for C-CAT without a valid admit card. The admit card along with a photo identity proof should be presented to the C-CAT officials/invigilators for verification at the time of the test.

About C-CAT exam pattern:

C-CAT for admission to the February 2025 batch of PG Diploma courses will be conducted in computerised mode physically at C-DAC’s test centres. There will be three sections (Section A, Section B, Section C) each spanning one hour.

Every section will have 50 objective-type questions with four choices of which only one will be correct. For each correct answer, three marks will be awarded, and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be given for un-attempted questions.

The maximum mark in any section of C-CAT is 150. The test will take place in various cities across the country.

CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the CDAC C-CAT admit card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of CDAC at cdac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the CDAC C-CAT admit card 2025. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit. The CDAC C-CAT admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.