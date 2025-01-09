BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections by January 16

The Bihar Public Service Commission released the answer key of the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the provisional key from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 has been released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to raise objections is January 16, 2025.

As per the official notice, candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so till January 16, 2025.

Notably, the Integrated 70th CCE Prelims 2024 was conducted on December 13 at 911 examination centers of the state. A re-examination of Bapu Examination Complex Center was also conducted on January 4, 2025 at 22 examination centers, the notice stated.

A committee of experts will review the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key, and accordingly prepare the final answer key.

The notice further stated that in case a question is deleted, the marks allotted to that question will be given to all the candidates.

BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the links to download the BPSC 70th CCE answer key 2024 The PDF of the provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.