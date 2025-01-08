Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FMGE 2024 admit cards out today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 08, 2025 08:29 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to appear for the exam can visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on its official website on January 8, 2025.

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.
FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to appear for the exam can visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

About the exam:

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Also Read: Pursue law at Harvard: Achieve your dream to become a world-renowned lawyer, check the degree programs offered

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be held on January 12, 2025, and the results will be announced by February 12, 2025, as per the official website.

Exam pattern:

The FMGE question paper will have 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be delivered in two parts of 150 questions each. There will be two sessions, each lasting 150 minutes. The question paper for each part of the examination will be divided into multiple time-bound sections.

Also Read: Fastest growing and declining job roles by 2030 as per WEF, all you need to know

Candidates are not allowed to answer the questions from the next section before the time allotted for a section is over. There will be no provision for reviewing or modifying responses. There will be no negative markings in the test. To pass the exam, candidates must score at least 150 marks.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: From the introduction of NCERT books to the abolition first-year-end exam, BIE AP proposes inter reforms

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On