FMGE 2024 admit cards out today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on its official website on January 8, 2025. FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to appear for the exam can visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

About the exam:

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Also Read: Pursue law at Harvard: Achieve your dream to become a world-renowned lawyer, check the degree programs offered

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be held on January 12, 2025, and the results will be announced by February 12, 2025, as per the official website.

Exam pattern:

The FMGE question paper will have 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be delivered in two parts of 150 questions each. There will be two sessions, each lasting 150 minutes. The question paper for each part of the examination will be divided into multiple time-bound sections.

Also Read: Fastest growing and declining job roles by 2030 as per WEF, all you need to know

Candidates are not allowed to answer the questions from the next section before the time allotted for a section is over. There will be no provision for reviewing or modifying responses. There will be no negative markings in the test. To pass the exam, candidates must score at least 150 marks.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: From the introduction of NCERT books to the abolition first-year-end exam, BIE AP proposes inter reforms