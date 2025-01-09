MAH CET 2025 schedule revised, check MHT CET, LLB, BBA, MBA & other exam tentative dates on mahcet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released revised schedule of MAH CET 2025. The revised tentative schedule is available to candidates on the official website of MAH CET at mahacet.org. MAH CET 2025 schedule revised, check MHT CET, LLB, BBA, MBA exam dates here (Unsplash/@homajob)

As per the official schedule, MAH MHT CET 2025 for PCB group will be held from April 9 to April 17, 2025 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and MAH MHT CET 2025 for PCM group will be held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

The MAH-M.Ed-CET 2025 exam will be held on March 19, 2025, MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET 2025 will be held on March 20 and 21, 2025, MAH-MCA CET-2025 will be held on March 23, 2025. The MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT- CET-2025 will be held on March 24, 25 and 26, 2025, MAH-B.P.Ed-CET 2025 and MAH-M.HMCT CET-2025 will be held on March 27, 2025.

The MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET-2025, MAH-B.A-B.Ed/BSc.B-Ed (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025 and MAH-B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course) -CET 2025 will be held on March 28, 2025, as per the revised schedule.

MAH-B.Design CET-2025 exam will be held on March 29, 2025.

MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be conducted on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025, MAH-AAC CET-2025 on April 5, MH-Nursing CET 2025 on April 7 and 8, 2025, MH-DPN/PHN CET 2025 on April 8, 2025.

Apart from these, MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 exam will be held on April 28 and MAH-B.BBA/BCA/ BBM/BMS/MBA Integrated/MCA Integrated CET 2025 will be held on April 29, 30 and May 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, the MHT CET 2025 registration process started on December 30, 2024. The last date to apply for PCB and PCM group examination is February 15, 2025. However, candidates can apply up to February 22 by paying a late fee of ₹500. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.