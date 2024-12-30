MHT CET 2025 registration begins today at cetcell.mahacet.org, information brochure released

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has announced that the online registration process for the Maharashtra Common Eligibility Test (MHT CET 2025) will begin today, December 30. The information brochure has been released at cetcell.mahacet.org. The official notification and the direct link to download the MHT CET information brochure are given below. MHT CET 2025 registration begins today, December 30 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The last date to apply for MHT CET 2025 is February 15, 2025. However, candidates can apply up to February 22 by paying a late fee of ₹500.

CET Cell said that the confirmed exam schedule and admit card release dates will be announced later.

The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics).

As per the tentative schedule released in November, the PCB group's exam is likely to be held from April 9 to 17, 2025 (except April 10 and 14, 2025). The MHT CET PCM group examination is expected on April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

Also read: MHT CET 2025 date: Tentative schedule released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check full timetable here

Here is the official notification:

MHT CET 2025 notification(Handout)

MHT CET 2025 information brochure

Exams for both groups will be held in two shifts. Check the paper timings below.

Activities First shift Second shift Entry in exam hall 7:30 am 12:30 pm Last entry permitted in the exam hall 8:45 am 1:45 pm First login to read instructions 8:50 am 1:50 pm Exam starts at 9 am 2 pm Exam ends at 12 am 5 pm

The CET cell will give approximately 20 per cent weightage to Class 11 and 80 per cent to Class 12 curriculum while setting the question paper. Candidates can check the exam syllabus in the information brochure using the link given above.

There will be no negative marks in the test. The difficulty level of questions for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be at par with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and for Biology, it will be at par with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Also read: IIT-JEE preparation: Proven strategies for success in one of India’s toughest exam

MHT CET 2025 marking scheme

Paper Subject Number of MCQs Marks per question Total marks Duration Class 11 Class 12 Paper 1 Mathematics 10 40 2 100 90 minutes Paper 2 Physics 10 40 1 100 90 minutes Chemistry 10 40 Paper 3 Biology 20 80 1 100 90 minutes

MHT CET 2025 application fee is ₹1,000 for general category (open category), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J&K Migrant candidates.

Also read: Mumbai Navy School's Class 12 girl conquers seven highest peaks in the world

For Backward Class Category (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, EWS candidates and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates and all Orphan, Transgender (Other) category candidates, the application fee is ₹800.

Candidates can visit the CET Cell's official website for further information.