MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule out at cetcell.mahacet.org, check all exam dates here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the schedule on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule out, check all exam dates here

The MAH MHT CET PCB group 2025 examination will be held on April 9 to 17, 2025 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and MAH MHT CET PCM group 2025 examination will be held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

The Institute has released exam dates for other courses as well, including M.Ed CET, MBA CET, LLB CET, B.HMCT, B.Ed, and M.Ed.

As per the official tentative schedule, M.ED CET and M.P.Ed CET 2025 will be held on March 16, 2025. MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be held on March 17, 18 and 19, LLB 3 year CET will be held on March 20 and 21, 2025, MCA CET will be held on March 23, 2025.

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT- CET-2025 will be held on March 24, 25 and 26, 2025, B.P.Ed-CET and M.HMCT CET on March 27, 2025. B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET, -B.A-B.Ed/BSc.B-Ed (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET and B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course) -CET 2025 will be held on March 28, 2025.

B.Design CET will be held on March 29, 2025. B.BBA/BCA/ BBM/BMS CET will be held on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025, LLB-5 Year -CET will be conducted on April 4, AAC CET on April 5, MH-Nursing CET on April 7 and 8 and MH-DPN/PHN CET on April 8, 2025.

