CLAT 2025: Exam day instructions for candidates released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released CLAT 2025 exam day instructions. Those who will appear for Common Law Admission Test can check the instructions for appearing candidates on the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The CLAT 2025 examination will be held on December 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.
CLAT 2025: Exam day instructions
Appearing candidates can check the instructions given here.
- Candidates appearing for the examination will have to enter the test centre premises from 1 pm onwards and shall be seated at their respective seats in the Hall/Classroom by 1:30 p.m. Candidates who enter the hall or classroom shall not be permitted to leave the classroom before 4 pm.
- Candidates will have to carry admit card, government ID proof, disability certificate (if any) to the exam centre.
- Items allowed inside the exam centre are- black or blue ballpoint pen, a transparent water bottle, an analogue watch, and government ID proof.
- The Question Booklet (QB) will carry the candidate’s photograph, name and admit card number. Upon receiving the QB, the candidate is requested to verify it.
- Candidates must answer all questions in the OMR response sheet provided along with the QB only. The first page of the OMR Response Sheet is the Original and shall be submitted to the Invigilator at the end of the test.
- Candidates should write/enter the QB Number and the OMR Response Sheet Number and sign in the space/column provided in the attendance sheet circulated during the test.
- All appearing candidates can retain the admit card duly signed by the Invigilator, as the same will be needed at the time of admission. They can also retain the QB and the candidate’s copy of the OMR response sheet after the test.
Notice Here
