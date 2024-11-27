TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key: How to download provisional key, raise objections when the window opens

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key of the group 3 recruitment examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is awaited. Once it is released, candidates can download the TSPSC group 3 answer key from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key: Steps to download provisional key, raise objections. (HT file)

After releasing the provisional key, the commission will provide a window during which candidates will be asked to send their feedback or objections, on the payment of a fee per question.

The commission will review the objections submitted by candidates. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

When released, candidates can check the TSPSC group 3 answer key by following these steps:

How to download TSPSC group 3 answer key 2024

Go to the commission's website, tspsc.gov.in.

Open the main website.

Go to the TSPSC group 3 answer key page.

Enter your login credentials.

Sumit to check the provisional answer key.

If required, follow the given instructions to raise an objection against the provisional key.

The commission conducted the group 3 examination on November 17 and 18, in three shifts. The first two shifts were held on November 17 and the last shift took place on November 18.

On day 1, the first paper was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second paper was held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appeared for the paper 3 examination from 10 am to 12:30 pm on November 18.

According to official information, 5,36,400 candidates applied for the exam. Of them, 273847 attended paper 1, marking an attendance of 51.1 per cent.

A total of 272173, or 50.7 per cent of the registered candidates, appeared for the paper 2 exam.

As many as 69483 (50.24 per cent) candidates appeared for the third paper.

TSThis recruitment is for 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023.