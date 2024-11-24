TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional answer keys expected soon at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Live: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will share the TSPSC group 3 answer key 2024 soon. When released, candidates can check the TSPSC group 3 answer key on the commission's official website, tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC group 3 examination was held on November 17 and 18. The exam was conducted in three sessions. Session 1 (paper 1) was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and session 2 (paper 2) was held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on November 17. On November 18, candidates appeared for the third paper, from 10 am to 12:30 pm....Read More

Of the total 536400 registered candidates, 273847 were present in the paper 1 examination, marking an attendance of 51.1 per cent. A total of 272173 appeared for the TSPSC group 3 paper 2 exam. The attendance was 50.7 per cent. As many as 69483 (50.24 per cent) candidates appeared for the third paper.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the commission will allow candidates to raise objections, if any. Their objections will be reviewed and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

This recruitment drive will fill 1363 Group 3 posts in various departments of the Telangana government. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023.

Check live updates on TSPSC group 3 answer key below.