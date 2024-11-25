TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024: Where, how to check it when released

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release the answer key (provisional) for the group 3 recruitment examination soon. The answer key, when released, will be available on tspsv.gov.in. TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024: Where, how to check provisional answer key

There will also be a window during which candidates will be asked to send their feedback or objections.

Their objections will be reviewed, and if they arefound valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

How to download TSPSC group 3 answer key when released

Go to tspsc.gov.in. Open the main website link given on the home page. Go to group 3 answer key. If required, provide your login information. Check and download the answer key.

The group 3 recruitment examination in Telangana was conducted in three shifts on November 17 and 18. Shifts 1 and 2 were held on day 1, and the third shift took place on the second day.

On the first day, paper 1 was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 was held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appeared for the paper 2 examination from 10 am to 12:30 pm on November 18.

As per official information, 5,36,400 candidates applied for the exam. Of them, 273847 were present in the paper 1 examination, marking an attendance of 51.1 per cent.

A total of 272173 or 50.7 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the paper 2 exam.

As many as 69483 (50.24 per cent) candidates appeared for the third paper.

This recruitment is for 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023.