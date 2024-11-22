Telangana Public Service Commission has announced TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 release date. Candidates who want to appear for the Group 2 recruitment examination can check the notice on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 release date announced, check notice here (Unsplash)

As per the official notice, the TSPSC Group 2 admit card will be available on the TSPSC official website from December 9, 2024, onwards. The hall ticket will also be available on the website until the commencement of the first day of examination.

The Group-II Services Recruitment Examination is scheduled to be held on December 15 and December 16, 2024 in two sessions- Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The candidate must ensure that the copy of the downloaded Hall Ticket used for the first session of examination is used for the remaining sessions. The hall ticket must be preserved until the completion of the final selection process. They shall be produced as and when required. No duplicate Hall Ticket will be issued later.

TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the written test can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.