TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Telangana PSC Group 3 provisional key awaited at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Telangana State Public Service Commission will release the TSPSC Answer Key 2024 for Group 3 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the provisional key through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in after it is released.

The TSPSC Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18. The exam was conducted in three sessions. In the first session, the first paper was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. In the second session, candidates appeared for the paper 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On November 18, candidates appeared for the third paper, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The Commission will release the provisional answer key and also open the objection window. The objection window will remain opened for few days and all appeared candidates can raise objections against it by paying an amount as processing fee.

This recruitment drive will fill 1363 Group 3 posts in the organization. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.