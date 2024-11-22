TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Telangana PSC Group 3 provisional key awaited at tspsc.gov.in
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Telangana State Public Service Commission will release the TSPSC Answer Key 2024 for Group 3 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the provisional key through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in after it is released. ...Read More
The TSPSC Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18. The exam was conducted in three sessions. In the first session, the first paper was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. In the second session, candidates appeared for the paper 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On November 18, candidates appeared for the third paper, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
The Commission will release the provisional answer key and also open the objection window. The objection window will remain opened for few days and all appeared candidates can raise objections against it by paying an amount as processing fee.
This recruitment drive will fill 1363 Group 3 posts in the organization. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared for Paper I, II
Number of candidates applied for Paper I, II: 536400
Number of candidates appeared for Paper I: 273847
Number of candidates appeared for Paper II: 272173
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: When can students expect provisional key?
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: As there is no date and time of release of provisional key, candidates can epect it anytime.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Official website
tspsc.gov.in
Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Check registration dates
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Vacancy details
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill 1363 Group 3 posts in the organization.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Objection window to open after provisional key is out
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: The Commission will release the provisional answer key and also open the objection window. The objection window will remain opened for few days and all appeared candidates can raise objections against it by paying an amount as processing fee.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Know about exam shifts
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: The exam was conducted in three sessions. In the first session, the first paper was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. In the second session, candidates appeared for the paper 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On November 18, candidates appeared for the third paper, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Check exam dates
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: The TSPSC Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18, 2024.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check Group 3 provisional key?
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the provisional key through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in after it is released.
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time
TSPSC Answer Key 2024 Live: Telangana PSC has not announced any date and time to release the provisional answer key for Group 3 posts.