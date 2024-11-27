NEET MDS, SS, DNB, other exam dates announced, check NBEMS exam calendar at natboard.edu.in
NBEMS has announced the tentative calendar for various examinations scheduled for 2025. Candidates can check it on natboard.edu.in.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) will be held on January 31, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Wednesday.
The board announced that the NEET Super Specialty exam (NEET SS 2025) will be held on March 29 and 30.
NBEMS has announced the exam calendar, mentioning dates for various competitive examinations scheduled for next year, except for NEET PG.
The date for NEET PG 2025 will be announced in due course, the board said.
These dates are tentative and may be changed later.
“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of above examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” NBEMS said.
It asked candidates to refer to the official website, natboard.edu.in, for information bulletins, application forms, and other details about these examinations.
Dates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE December 2024) and the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination – December 2024 have already been announced.
NBEMS exam calendar: Tentative dates for various examinations
Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates: January 12, 2025
Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session: January 12
DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024: January/ February
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025: January 17, 18 and 19
NEET-MDS 2025: January 31
NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024: February/ March
FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates: February 9
Fellowship Entrance Test 2024: February 16
DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025: February 23
FNB Exit Examination 2024: March/April
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025: March/ April/May
NEET-SS 2024: March 29 and 30t
NEET-PG 2025: To be announced in due course
For any query, clarification, or assistance, they can write to the NBEMS through its communication web portal.