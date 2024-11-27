NEET MDS, SS, DNB, other exam dates announced, check NBEMS exam calendar at natboard.edu.in

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) will be held on January 31, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Wednesday. NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: NEET MDS, SS, DNB, other exam dates announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The board announced that the NEET Super Specialty exam (NEET SS 2025) will be held on March 29 and 30.

NBEMS has announced the exam calendar, mentioning dates for various competitive examinations scheduled for next year, except for NEET PG.

The date for NEET PG 2025 will be announced in due course, the board said.

These dates are tentative and may be changed later.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of above examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” NBEMS said.

It asked candidates to refer to the official website, natboard.edu.in, for information bulletins, application forms, and other details about these examinations.

Dates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE December 2024) and the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination – December 2024 have already been announced.

NBEMS exam calendar: Tentative dates for various examinations

Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates: January 12, 2025

Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session: January 12

DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024: January/ February

DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025: January 17, 18 and 19

NEET-MDS 2025: January 31

NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024: February/ March

FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates: February 9

Fellowship Entrance Test 2024: February 16

DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025: February 23

FNB Exit Examination 2024: March/April

DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025: March/ April/May

NEET-SS 2024: March 29 and 30t

NEET-PG 2025: To be announced in due course

For any query, clarification, or assistance, they can write to the NBEMS through its communication web portal.