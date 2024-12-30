Menu Explore
Mumbai Navy School's Class 12 girl conquers seven highest peaks in the world

ANI | , New Delhi
Dec 30, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Kaamya Karthikeyan has become the youngest female to scale the seven highest peaks across all continents, completing the challenge by climbing Mt Vincent

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class 12 student at Navy Children School in Mumbai, has made history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.

Kaamya Karthikeyan poses for a picture with the national flag at Vinson Massif as she scripted history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale the seven highest peaks across seven continents on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(SpokespersonNavy-X)
Kaamya Karthikeyan poses for a picture with the national flag at Vinson Massif as she scripted history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale the seven highest peaks across seven continents on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(SpokespersonNavy-X)

The 17-year-old adventurer has conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) and culminating the current climb in Antarctica.

The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent Antarctica along with her father, Cdr S Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 1720 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge, the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone.

Taking to its official handle on X, SpokespersonNavy posted on X, “Kaamya Karthikeyan, class XII student at @IN_NCS Mumbai, scripts history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.”

"The Indian Navy congratulates Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone," it posted.

Navy Children School in Mumbai also congratulated the 17-year-old and posted, "Breaking barriers and reaching new heights! Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class XII, Navy Children School, Mumbai, becomes the youngest female in the world to conquer the Seven Summits--the highest peaks on all seven continents! A moment of immense pride for NCS Mumbai!"

Kaamya Karthikeyan was sixteen years old when she scaled Mount Everest. She said she was 7 when she took her first trek in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

