52 million+ children estimated to be out of school, UNICEF says 2024 one of the worst years for children in conflict

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called 2024 one of the worst years in the organisation’s history for children living in conflict areas, with a record number of children having their rights violated, including being killed, injured, out of school, missing vaccines, and being critically malnourished. Children in conflict-hit areas are having their rights violated, including being killed, injured, out of school, missing vaccines, and being critically malnourished, UNICEF said

According to UNICEF, the number is only expected to grow.

UNICEF said 473 million children—more than one in six globally—now live in areas affected by conflict.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said, “A child growing up in a conflict zone is far more likely to be out of school, malnourished, or forced from their home—too often repeatedly—compared to a child living in places of peace. This must not be the new normal. We cannot allow a generation of children to become collateral damage to the world’s unchecked wars.”

UNICEF reported on the impact of conflict on children’s education, saying more than 52 million children are estimated to be out of school.

Children in the Gaza Strip and a significant portion of children in Sudan have missed out on more than a year of school, UNICEF said.

Millions of children are without access to learning in countries like Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria, where schools have been damaged, destroyed or repurposed, it added.

“The destruction of educational infrastructure and insecurity near schools have exacerbated an already dire situation for children’s education in these regions.”

UNICEF said malnutrition among children in conflict zones has risen to alarming levels due to food systems disruption, population displacement and obstruction to humanitarian access.

It added that children in those areas are lacking access to critical healthcare. Around 40 per cent of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children live in countries partially or entirely affected by conflict.

“The impact on children’s mental health is also huge. Exposure to violence, destruction and loss of loved ones can manifest in children through reactions such as depression, nightmares and difficulty sleeping, aggressive or withdrawn behaviour, sadness and fear, among others,” UNICEF said.