47% of disabled children likely to miss primary edu: UNICEF report

UNICEF UP conducts workshop on inclusivity of disabled children in society. (HT Photo)

One in ten children globally lives with a disability, and 47% of them are less likely to access primary education due to limited opportunities or discrimination, according to a recent UNICEF study.

These findings were shared during a workshop on children’s inclusivity organised by UNICEF UP on Tuesday, ahead of World Human Rights Day.

The study also revealed that 27% of children with disabilities worldwide are likely to drop out of upper secondary education. The primary causes include deprivations in health, nutrition, education, and protection. “Girls and children from marginalized communities are even more vulnerable,” said the report.

Amit Mehrotra, program manager at UNICEF UP, said, “Globally, 240 million children with disabilities face significant challenges across all aspects of children’s rights and welfare, including exposure to violence and child protection violations.”

The workshop included experts from the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Integrated Child Development Services, media representatives, and other stakeholders. Also, differently-abled children actively participated in the discussions.

Dr. Zakari Adam, chief of UNICEF Uttar Pradesh, highlighted UNICEF’s 75 years in India and acknowledged the media’s critical role in promoting child rights initiatives. The event also commemorated the International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed on December 3.

Deputy director of Women’s Welfare, Puneet Mishra, announced ongoing discussions to develop a new UDID (Unique Disability ID) card to streamline access to government schemes. Dr. Manoj Shukul of the National Health Mission stressed the importance of early child screening, while Ritwik Patra, education specialist at UNICEF UP, underscored the need to uphold the dignity of differently-abled children.