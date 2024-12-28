5k students selected for Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2024- 25

Reliance Foundation announced the results of its undergraduate scholarships for the 2024-25 cohort. Around 70% of the scholars selected this year are from households with annual income of less than Rs. 2.50 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

5,000 undergraduate students across India have been selected. Nearly 100,000 first-year undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds across all States and Union Territories of India had applied for the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships.

About the scholarship:

The scholars have been selected basis of their Class XII marks, an aptitude test and economic criteria, from diverse backgrounds and academic disciplines across India. They will receive Rs. 2 lakh financial grants, mentorship, and holistic development opportunities, the release said.

Around 70% of the scholars selected this year are from households with annual income of less than Rs. 2.50 lakh. 83% of the students have scored more than 90% in Class XII. Out of the selected, 147 are students with disabilities. Selected students hail from 540 districts studying in 1300 institutes across the country.

The scholarships cover tuition fees, hostel expenses and other educational costs, enabling the students to focus on their studies without financial constraints.

In addition, they offer comprehensive support, mentoring and professional development. Scholars also have access to workshops, seminars and training programmes to enhance both their technical and soft skills.

In December 2022, on Reliance's Founder-Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th birth anniversary Mrs Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Founder & Chairperson, announced Reliance Foundation's additional commitment of 50,000 scholarships over 10 years, making it India's largest private scholarships. Since then, 5,100 students, 5000 undergraduate and 100 postgraduates, are awarded scholarships every year.

"We are privileged to recognise and support these exceptional young minds. Through the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships, we aim to empower students to reach their full potential and make significant contributions to India's growth story. The application call received an overwhelming response, with close to one lakh applications after which the 5000 selected scholars have been identified after a competitive process. Education is the key to unlocking opportunities, and we are proud to be a part of the transformative journeys of these students", said a spokesperson from Reliance Foundation.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships launched in 1996, and Reliance Foundation Scholarships launched in 2020 have reached over 28,000 youth across India till date, enabling them to pursue higher education, progress to leadership positions and boost their professional growth, the release said.

