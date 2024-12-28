CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Registration date extended, check notice at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the registration date for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024. Candidates can apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 scheme through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Registration date extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the scholarship scheme has been extended until January 10, 2025. The registration date has been extended for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 10 2024 Scheme and Single Girl Child Scholarship 10 2023 (renewal 2024) scheme: the renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 10 awarded in 2023. The school will verify the application by January 17, 2025.

The scholarship will be given to all single girl students who have secured 70% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 examination and are studying Class 11 and 12 in school (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee is not more than ₹2500/- p.m during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. The tuition fee in class 11 and 12 shall not be more than ₹3000/- p.m.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: How to register

To apply for the scholarship scheme candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on scholarship link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The rate of scholarship shall be ₹1000/- per month. A scholarship awarded under the scheme shall be paid for a maximum period of 2 years. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.