Himachal governor awards scholarships to meritorious students

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 13, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla awarded scholarships to meritorious students at an event by Shri Ram Seva Sankalp Foundation in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla awarded scholarships to meritorious students of Class 8 to 12 on Thursday.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (PTI)
Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (PTI)

He presented commendation certificates and scholarships to meritorious students of Class 8 to 12 of different schools at the event held by NGO Shri Ram Seva Sankalp Foundation, Himachal Pradesh at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said that education is the cornerstone of progress which unlocks endless possibilities and shapes the future of individuals and nations. “The Shri Ram Seva Sankalp Foundation, Himachal Pradesh, was started in 2015, has so far provided more than 10,000 scholarships and today, the foundation was providing about 3,000 scholarships in Himachal as well as Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir,” said the governor.

“Scholarships being awarded today will not only ease the financial burden on many deserving students but will also serve as a source of motivation. Each one of you who receives this scholarship is being entrusted with the opportunity to excel in your studies and to contribute meaningfully to society. It is not just a financial support but, recognition of your potential, your hard work, and your dedication to pursuing your dreams,” said Shukla.

