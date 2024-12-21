Arvind Kejriwal launches Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship for Dalit students

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship scheme for Dalit students ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a scholarship for Dalit students in honor of Babasaheb Ambedkar(Amit Sharma)

His announcement comes after a row erupted in parliament over union home minister Amit Shah's allegedly “disrespectful” remarks on the father of the constitution.

Addressing a rally, Kejriwal stated that if AAP wins the assembly polls in February next year, the Delhi government will fund the education of foreign-bound Dalit students through the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship.

He noted that Babasaheb Ambedkar had to halt his academic pursuits at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) due to a lack of funds.

"We will ensure that no Dalit student in Delhi has to abandon his studies at foreign universities due to a shortage of funds," he added.

The former Delhi chief minister also criticised Amit Shah for mocking Ambedkar and said that crores of the Dalit icon's followers, including Kejriwal himself, were hurt by the union minister's comments.

During a speech in Rajya Sabha, union home minister Shah had slammed the Congress party for their use of Ambedkar's name for ‘fashion’, reported news agency PTI.

He said, “If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for 7 lives.”

The comments sparked outrage among the opposition, while the BJP countered with accusations of Ambedkar's mistreatment by the Congress during the previous government.

Parliament witnessed protests from both factions on the grounds of the other “insulting” Ambedkar, which culminated in a scuffle on Thursday causing two BJP MPs to be injured. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused BJP MPs of pushing him during the brawl.

An FIR was also filed against LoP Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint by BJP MPs alleging incitement of violence.