Mamata Banerjee calls for state-wide protests over Ambedkar issue on Dec 23

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for a state-wide protest on December 23 against the remarks made by Union home minister Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“BJP has been systematically demolishing our constitutional ethos, tearing apart the values that define our democracy and the principles that bind us as a nation. Their vitriolic remarks against the Father of our Constitution, BR Ambedkar, are a reflection of the culture of hate and intolerance that is being incubated,” Banerjee wrote in a social media post.

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah said the Congress had made it a fashion to take Ambedkar’s name repeatedly.

“If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives,” he said, triggering a massive row.

Claiming that the remark was an insult to BR Ambedkar, the INDIA bloc partners have demanded Shah’s resignation or removal.

“To condemn this, we will organise protest rallies across all blocks of Bengal and every civic ward of Kolkata on December 23 from 2pm to 3pm,” Banerjee wrote in the Facebook post.