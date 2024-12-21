Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mamata Banerjee calls for state-wide protests over Ambedkar issue on Dec 23

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 21, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee said the BJP has been systematically demolishing our constitutional ethos, tearing apart the values that define our democracy and the principles that bind us as a nation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for a state-wide protest on December 23 against the remarks made by Union home minister Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“BJP has been systematically demolishing our constitutional ethos, tearing apart the values that define our democracy and the principles that bind us as a nation. Their vitriolic remarks against the Father of our Constitution, BR Ambedkar, are a reflection of the culture of hate and intolerance that is being incubated,” Banerjee wrote in a social media post.

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah said the Congress had made it a fashion to take Ambedkar’s name repeatedly.

“If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives,” he said, triggering a massive row.

Claiming that the remark was an insult to BR Ambedkar, the INDIA bloc partners have demanded Shah’s resignation or removal.

“To condemn this, we will organise protest rallies across all blocks of Bengal and every civic ward of Kolkata on December 23 from 2pm to 3pm,” Banerjee wrote in the Facebook post.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On