Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘I’m from a party that can never insult Ambedkar’: Amit Shah slams Congress

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Dec 18, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Denying the Congress’s charge that his statement made in the Upper House was an insult to Ambedkar, Amit Shah said his statement is on the record of the House and should not be misconstrued

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of “twisting” facts and his statement made in the Rajya Sabha to create an “illusion” that he insulted the country’s first law minister BR Ambedkar.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI File Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI File Photo)

“My statement has been twisted in the Rajya Sabha. They created an illusion. Even earlier during the polls my statements have been twisted using AI. I’m from a party that can never insult Ambedkar,” he said addressing the media.

Denying the Congress’s charge that his statement made in the Upper House was an insult to Ambedkar, Shah said his statement is on the record of the House and should not be misconstrued.

Flanked by his cabinet colleagues, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Piyush Goyal, Shah launched an attack on the Congress for being “against Ambedkar, reservation and the Constitution.” He also said the BJP will look into the possibility of exploring all legal provisions both inside and outside Parliament against the Congress for “twisting this statement.”

In a pointed attack against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah said, he should have not succumbed to pressure from the party to be part of the campaign. “Kharge is from the community that Ambedkar dedicated his life for, he should not have supported the Congress’ campaign and given in to Rahul Gandhi’s pressure,” he said.

The Opposition demanded Shah’s resignation and an apology for the statement and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to his defence. But Shah was assertive that his statement had been misinterpreted.

“The PM spoke in favour of the truth...,” he said.

Responding to Kharge’s comment that he should step down, Shah said, “...if it makes him happy, I can resign, but it will not solve his problem. For the next 15 years they will have to stay where they are.”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On