TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 08, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer key for the written examination (Objective type) for Group III Services Recruitment on its official website.

Candidates who would like to check the preliminary answer key can check by logging in using the credentials.(Unsplash/@homajob)
Candidates who would like to check the preliminary answer key can check by logging in using the credentials.(Unsplash/@homajob)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

About the exam:

The Group III Services Recruitment was conducted in 3 sessions i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II on 17/11/2024 FN & AN and Paper-III on 18/11/2024 FN, in 1401 Exam Centres in 33 districts of Telangana.

Direct Link to check TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024

The Preliminary Keys of all the (3) papers and the Master Question Papers is available in the login of the candidates from 08/01/2025 to 12/01/2025 on the official website. Candidates who would like to check the preliminary answer key can check by logging in using the credentials.

“ The Objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online from the login of the candidates through the link provided on the TGPSC website from 08/01/2025 to 12/01/2025 upto 5:00 PM,” mentioned the official notice.

Regarding raising the objections:

Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English, as the text box provided for writing the objections is compatible only for English language. The candidates should upload online copies of the proofs substantiating their claims and should clearly specify the source i.e., Author Name/ Edition/Page Number/ Publishers Name / Website-URL.

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
