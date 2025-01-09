COMEDK UGET 2025 registration dates announced at comedk.org, check important dates here

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced COMEDK UGET 2025 registration dates. The Under Graduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET – 2025) important dates and other details have been released and is available on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2025 registration dates announced, check important dates here

The COMEDK UGET registration process will begin on February 3 and will end on March 15, 2025. The mock test will be made available on February 17, 2025. The correction window will open on April 11 and will close on April 14, 2025.

As per the official website, the COMEDK UGET admit card will be available from April 30 to May 10, 2025.

Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The test will be Computer Based and will be conducted on All India basis across the Country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics.

UGET exam question paper comprises of 180 questions. Out of the total number of questions, 60 questions are asked from each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The medium of the examination is in English. Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark. No negative marking is given for wrong answers.

The provisional answer key will be displayed on May 14 and the last date for receiving challenges/ objections is till May 16, 2025. The final answer key will be published on May 21 and COMEDK UGET result will be announced on May 24, 2025.

COMEDK UGET 2025: How to apply

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.