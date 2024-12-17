Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced COMEDK UGET 2025 exam date. The official notice to check the exam date for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET – 2025)is available on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2025 exam date announced at comedk.org, notice here (Shutterstock)

As per the official notice, the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The test will be Computer Based and will be conducted on All India basis across the Country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till December 18

COMEDK UGET 2025 exam date: How to download notice

Candidates who want to download the exam date notice can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Click on COMEDK UGET 2025 notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open with all the details.

Check the details and click on download.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGET exam question paper comprises of 180 questions. Out of the total number of questions, 60 questions are asked from each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The medium of the examination is in English. Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark. No negative marking is given for wrong answers.

BPSC prelims exam held at Bapu exam centre in Patna cancelled; examination for candidates in other centres unaffected

A detailed calendar of events and the information Brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website in due course. The candidates are required to check the website for all the updates.

The organisation has directed the candidates not to depend on third parties such as Internet Cafe, Education Consultants, random websites etc. for all COMEDK related activities, be it making application, downloading TAT or Rank cards, choice filling in the counseling and payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.