SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till December 18

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) can check the provisional answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I out, raise objections till December 18

The official notice reads, “The candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login with the link provided below by using their Registered Login-ID and Password.”

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by logging into their account from the official website. The objection window will remain open till 6 pm of December 18, 2024. To raise objections candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as processing fee for each question they want to challenge. Representations received after tomorrow 6 pm will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will find the answer key link.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Steno Grade C and D paper I examination was held on December 10 and 11, 2024. Question paper comprised of Objective Type Multiple Choice only. The questions were set both in English & Hindi.

This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 2006 vacancies. The registration process was started on July 26 and ended on August 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.