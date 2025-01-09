Edit Profile
New Delhi150C
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
    Live

    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 9, 2025 11:45 AM IST
    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: MTS, Havaldar results to be out on ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar result when out
    Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC MTS Result 2024. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The date and time of announcement of SSC MTS Result 2024 have not been disclosed by the Commission yet....Read More

    The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

    The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked with a negative mark (-1).

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 9, 2025 11:45 AM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2024 official website

    Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the written test results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Jan 9, 2025 11:41 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 selection process

    For the post of MTS, the examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and for the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

    Jan 9, 2025 11:37 AM IST

    How to check SSC MTS Result 2024?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on login link and enter the details.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 9, 2025 11:34 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 vacancy details

    Jan 9, 2025 11:31 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 to have negative marking

    Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked negatively (-1).

    Jan 9, 2025 11:28 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 paper pattern

    Jan 9, 2025 11:25 AM IST

    SSC MTS Provisional answer key details

    Jan 9, 2025 11:21 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 exam dates

    Jan 9, 2025 11:18 AM IST

    Where to check SSC MTS Result 2024?

    Jan 9, 2025 11:15 AM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2024 date and time not announced

    The Commission has not announced the SSC MTS Result 2024 date and time yet.

    News education exam results SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when announced
