SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when announced

SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar result when out

Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC MTS Result 2024. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The date and time of announcement of SSC MTS Result 2024 have not been disclosed by the Commission yet....Read More

The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked with a negative mark (-1).

This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.