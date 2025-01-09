SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when announced
Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC MTS Result 2024. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The date and time of announcement of SSC MTS Result 2024 have not been disclosed by the Commission yet....Read More
The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.
The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked with a negative mark (-1).
This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
SSC MTS Result 2024 official website
Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the written test results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
SSC MTS 2024 selection process
For the post of MTS, the examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and for the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).
How to check SSC MTS Result 2024?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on login link and enter the details.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC MTS 2024 vacancy details
SSC MTS 2024 to have negative marking
SSC MTS 2024 paper pattern
SSC MTS Provisional answer key details
SSC MTS 2024 exam dates
Where to check SSC MTS Result 2024?
SSC MTS Result 2024 date and time not announced
The Commission has not announced the SSC MTS Result 2024 date and time yet.