Inspiring story of Ayesha Ansari, daughter of an auto-driver who cleared MPPSC exam to become Deputy Collector

ANI | , Rewa (madhya Pradesh)
Jan 20, 2025 12:03 PM IST

Ayesha Ansari, the daughter of an auto-driver in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, defied all odds to become a Deputy Collector. Read about her journey to success. 

In an inspiring display of hard work and dedication, Ayesha Ansari, the daughter of an auto-driver in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam, securing her position as a Deputy Collector.

Speaking to ANI, Ayesha Ansari opened up on her journey, and emphasised that education is a great tool for the development of a society. (Image courtesy: ANI)
Ayesha Ansari, opened up on her journey, and emphasised that education is a great tool for the development of a society. Acknowledging the support of her parents, she said they always wanted her to become a source of inspiration for other girls.

"I completed my graduation in 2020. I prepared for 4 years (for MPPSC)... My family and friends supported me... Education is a great tool not just for the Muslim community, but for the development of the whole society... Because my parents didn't get the opportunity to educate themselves, they wanted us to progress in life, and become a source of inspiration for other girls..."

Ayesha's father spoke on his daughter's achievement and reflected on her hard work. He said that Ayesha used to keep studying all the time and they encouraged her.

"She used to keep studying all the time, so we never stopped her. We encouraged her to study as much as she wanted. She worked hard. It's all because of her dedication--she never asked us for anything," he told ANI.

Ayesha's mother also spoke about her daughter's journey and said Ayesha never asked them for anything and her father always motivated her to study.

"She never asked us for anything. Her father used to motivate her to study. She was always immersed in her books. Despite facing many difficulties, she stayed focused and reached her goal," she said.

The MPPSC is a state-level competitive exam conducted by the government of Madhya Pradesh to recruit candidates for various administrative and civil services positions in the state.

The results for the 2022 exams were declared today. (ANI)

