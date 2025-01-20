FMGE result for December 2024 session announced at natboard.edu.in, direct link

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 results at natboard.edu.in. FMGE result for December 2024 session announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FMGE result 2024 direct link

The exam was held on January 12, 2025. It is a licensure examination that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

NBEMS said all questions were reviewed by subject experts for technical correctness.

“As per inputs of the subject matter experts, one question was found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all the appeared candidates irrespective of the fact whether this question was attempted or not attempted by them,” NBEMS said.

It added that individual scorecards will be available for download on or after January 27. The scorecards can not be presented before a state medical council for registration.

The board said if it detects ineligibility of a candidate at a later stage, the candidature will be cancelled.

The result of seven candidates has been kept withheld and is subject to outcome of NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee/Unfair Means Case/ Court Matter/Security clearance from MHA, as applicable.

For any query related to FMGE-December 2024, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011- 45593000 or write to the NBEMS at its communication web portal.

Exam pattern

The FMGE question paper had 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper was delivered in two parts of 150 questions each. There were two sessions, each lasting 150 minutes.

The question paper for each part was divided into multiple time-bound sections.

For example, if there were 3 sections – Section A, B and C – in each part of the question paper, each section had 50 questions and 50 minutes were allotted for one section.

There was no negative marking in the test. To pass the exam, candidates must score at least 150 marks.

For more details about the FMGE exam, candidates can visit the board's webiste.