CMAT 2025 admit card today, here's how to download hall ticket when released

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2025) admit card today, January 25, at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. CMAT 2025 admit card today at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The date is mentioned in the exam's information bulletin.

The exam will be held on January 25 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm – in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth to download the CMAT admit card.

Also read: Top B-School entrance exams other than CAT: GMAT, CMAT, and more

The admit card will mention the paper time, reporting time, exam centre address and other instructions.

On the exam day, candidates must bring the following items-

Admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking)

A simple transparent ballpoint pen

Additional photograph to paste on the attendance sheet

Personal transparent water bottle.

ID Proof

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

Previously, the agency released the CMAT 2025 exam city slip informing candidates the name of the city where their exam centres will be located. Candidates only need to bring the admit card to the exam venue. The city intimation slip is not required.

CMAT 2025 Admit card: How to download when released

Go to the NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT Open the admit card download link Enter your application number and date of birth Log in and download the admit card.

If any candidate faces difficulty downloading/checking the CMAT admit card or if there is any error on the document, s/he can report the issue to NTA at 011-40759000 or by e-mail at cmat@nta.ac.in.

The CMAT exam is used for admission to management courses offered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved institutions.

After qualifying in the exam, candidates need to apply for admission to the participating institutions separately.

Thereafter, each participating institution will announce cut off scores and the selection process.

The selection process may comprise a Group Discussion (GD) and a Personal Interview (PI). The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in GD and PI.