Top B-School entrance exams other than CAT: GMAT, CMAT, and more

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is recognized as the most prestigious entrance exam for postgraduate management courses in India. Each year, lakhs of candidates take the exam, but only a small percentage succeed in clearing it. As a result, many aspirants seek alternatives to improve their chances of getting admission to their desired business schools. Beyond CAT: These MBA entrance tests could land you at a top B school

The examinations mentioned below will not lead you to an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) like the CAT exam does. However, many top business schools across the country do accept these test scores as part of their admission processes. Additionally, some of these tests are recognized by institutions abroad.

GMAT

The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is a standardised examination that assesses candidates' critical thinking, quantitative, verbal, and analytical writing skills. In addition to being a key criterion for admission to many top-tier business schools around the world, this test also opens doors to scholarships and better job opportunities after graduation.

CMAT

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is the entrance test for admission to management courses offered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)- approved institutions, university departments, constituent and affiliated colleges. CMAT-2025 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a three-hour examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability in Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The application window will close on December 25.

XAT

Xavier Aptitude Test is another national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate management courses. The application window for XAT 2025 has closed. This time, over 250 institutions will use this test for admission to postgraduate management programmes. Check the complete list here.

NMAT

Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT by GMAC™) is a computer administered exam owned by the Graduate Management Global Connection (India) Private Limited (GMGC), a subsidiary of Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). This exam is available in two modes – test centre-based examination and online proctored exam at homes within India.

AIMA MAT

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) conducted by the All India Management Association isa government-approved national-level examination for admission to MBA and allied courses. This examination is 600 B-Schools across India.

