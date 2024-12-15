CMAT 2025 registration date extended till December 25, apply at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the CMAT 2025 registration date. The last date to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2025 has been extended till December 25, 2024. Candidates can apply for the test through the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. CMAT 2025 registration date extended till December 25, direct link here

As per the official notice, the final fee transaction can be made until December 25, 2024, and the correction window will open on December 26 and close on December 27, 2024.

CMAT 2025 registration: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Click on CMAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once done, login to the page and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General male candidates is ₹2500/- and female candidates is ₹1250/-. The fee for Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) male, female and third gender candidates is ₹1250/-. The payment of application fee should be done through online mode- SBI Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

The CMAT 2025 exam city slip will be released on January 17, 2025 and the admit card can be downloaded by candidates from January 20, 2025 onwards.

The CMAT 2025 examination will be held on January 25, 2025. The duration of the test is for 180 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 100 questions and the maximum marks is 400. Each question carries 04 marks and for each correct response, candidate will get 04 marks. For each incorrect response, 01 mark will be deducted from the total score. Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.