West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the WBJEE 2025 exam date. Candidates who want to appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can check the official notice on exam date on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE 2025: West Bengal JEE exam date announced at wbjeeb.in, check notice (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The WBJEE 2025 examination will be held on April 27, 2025. The official notice reads, “WBJEE 2025 for admission in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 27, 2025 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the Board’s website at (www.wbjeeb.nic.in/ www.wbjeeb.in) from time to time for detailed information.”

The WBJEE examination will be held on a single day. The test will be held once a year and there shall be no further examination under any circumstances for those who cannot appear on the date and time mentioned above.

All questions of WBJEE 2025 will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject. As per last year information bulletin, the question paper will comprise of questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Questions are to be answered on a specially designed optical machine-readable response (OMR) sheet, which will be evaluated by the Optical Mark Recognition method. Candidates will indicate their response to the questions by darkening the appropriate circle/bubble entirely with a blue/black ink ballpoint pen. The WBJEEB will provide the pen.

WBJEEB will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates’ scores in the Common Entrance Test. Individual candidates will be able to view and download their rank cards, which will contain their score and rank. WBJEEB does not publish any rank/score list for the public to ensure confidentiality for individual candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.