AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 releasing today at allindiabarexamination.com, here’s how to download

The Bar Council of India will release AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 on December 15, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for All India Bar Examination-XIX can download the hall tickets through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

The written test will be held on December 22, 2024. There will be 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects-

Constitutional law: 10 questions

P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions

C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions

Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions

Administration Law: 3 questions

Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions

Law related to Taxation: 4 questions

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024: How to download hall tickets

All those candidates who want to appear for the test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.