AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 releasing today at allindiabarexamination.com, here’s how to download
AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 will be released today, December 15, 2024. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here.
The Bar Council of India will release AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 on December 15, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for All India Bar Examination-XIX can download the hall tickets through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
The written test will be held on December 22, 2024. There will be 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects-
- Constitutional law: 10 questions
- P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
- Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
- C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions
- Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
- Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
- Family Law: 8 questions
- Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions
- Administration Law: 3 questions
- Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions
- Company Law: 2 questions
- Environmental Law: 2 questions
- Cyber Law: 2 questions
- Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions
- Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
- Law related to Taxation: 4 questions
- Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions
- Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
- Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024: How to download hall tickets
All those candidates who want to appear for the test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
- Click on AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.