Vocabulary Made Easy series: Refine your language skills to crack exams

Upbraid (Verb)

Meaning: find fault with (someone); scold

Example: He was upbraided for his slovenly appearance

Tractable (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person) easy to control or influence

Example: The pair had to adjust their probabilistic model to make the calculations more tractable

Unsparing (Adjective)

Meaning: merciless; severe/ given freely and generously

Example: She had won her mother's unsparing approval

Torpor (Noun)

Meaning: a state of physical or mental inactivity; lethargy

Example: Where physical torpor leads, mental atrophy is sure to follow

Tome (Noun)

Meaning: a book, especially a large, heavy, scholarly one

Example: It looks, in short, like a general reader's fantasy of a scholarly tome

Untempered (Adjective)

Meaning: not moderated or lessened by anything/ (of a material) not brought to the proper hardness or consistency

Example: The products of a technological mastery untempered by political imagination

Unearth (Verb)

Meaning: find (something) in the ground by digging/ discover (something hidden, lost, or kept secret) by investigation or searching

Example: Workmen unearthed an ancient artillery shell

Transgression (Noun)

Meaning: an act that goes against a law, rule, or code of conduct; an offence.

Example: I'll be keeping an eye out for further transgressions

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

If this investigation should _______________ anything untoward, payments could be stopped. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Unearth, Transgression) Must I read this weighty ___________? Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Tome, Untempered) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Torpor? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Tractable?

