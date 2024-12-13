BPSC 70th prelims 2024: Commission refutes question leak rumours, chairman calls it mischief

Amid viral posts on social media about possible question leak in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th combined competitive examination held on Friday across the state from 12-2 pm and protests at one centre in Patna, BPSC chairman Ravi Manu Bhai S Parmar said it was a mischief as “there has been no complaint regarding the conduct of exam from anywhere. Candidates coming out from the B,S College in Danapur at Patna after appearing in the BPSC 70th Prelims Exam.(Santosh Kumar)

At the Bapu Exam Centre, the examinees alleged that the question paper along with OMR answersheet had reached outside and the exam’s sanctity had been compromised. They also alleged mismanagement at the centre and delayed distribution of question papers.

At other centres also, there were complaints from students that questions had been distributed late, while some also reported instances of candidates running away from the examination hall with question paper and OMR sheet. “The sanctity of exam is importantly. If that is compromised, nothing is left,” the students at the Bapu exam centre said.

As the commotion continued at the Bapu exam centre, Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh also reached the centre to calm down the agitating students. He also lost his cool and slapped a student in anger.

“In one hall there was seating arrangement for 288 students, while the packet had 188 questions in the box. Each envelope contains 12 questions. So additional sealed packets were brought from another room. This took some time and the authorities said they would give additional time. At this some students started objecting and created ruckus. Some students ran away with the question paper and FIR will be lodged against them,” he added.

But for an examination like BPSC, this was not expected and pointed to mismanagement, as question papers have to be sent in accordance with the requirement to exam centres.