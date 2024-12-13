BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2024 admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) examination on the official website. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) examination on December 18 and 19, 2024, in the examination centers located in Patna district.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

About the exam:

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) examination on December 18 and 19, 2024, in the examination centers located in Patna district, as per the official notice.

Direct Link to download BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2024 admit card

Candidates can use their login id and password to download their e-admit card which will be available on the dashboard. In the downloaded e-Admit Card, the examination center allotted to the candidate will be recorded in the form of Center Code.

As per the official notice, detailed information regarding the examination center code will be made available on the Dashboard from December 16, 2024.

All candidates will ensure to take an extra copy of the e-Admit Card with them to the examination center and will ensure to hand it over to the invigilator after signing it during the examination period. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only till 09:00 am. Therefore, candidates will ensure to be present at the examination center by the scheduled time of 08:00 am, informed BPSC.

Steps to download BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2024 admit card:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Submit the login credentials and look out for the e-admit card on the dashboard

Verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

