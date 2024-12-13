UPSC IES, ISS Final Results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has declared the final results of the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service (IES, ISS) examination, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results on the commission's website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IES, ISS Final Results 2024 have been declared at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Notably, the result document includes the roll number of qualifying candidates. The notice states, “The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.”

The UPSC conducted the IES/ISS examination 2024 from June 21 to 23. The results of the written exam were declared in August 2024.

Before the interview round, candidates were required to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which was available on the UPSC website.

They were also required to upload scanned copies of all relevant documents and certificates.

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website of upsc.gov.in. On the next page, click on the links to check the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2024 , or Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024 results as required. The result document will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. On the home page, click on the link titled “Final Result: Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024.”

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.