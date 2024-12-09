Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024 released, here's how to download at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 09, 2024 07:02 PM IST

UPSC conducted the written examination on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the results of the Civil Service Mains Examinations 2024 on December 9, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live Updates

Through the recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill up 1056 posts in various central government departments. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Through the recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill up 1056 posts in various central government departments. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024: Here’s how to download

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

· Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

· On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024.

· Check your roll numbers on the results page that opens in a new window.

· Download the results and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

It may mentioned here that the UPSC conducted the written examination on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Direct Link to check UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024

Candidates who have qualified for the mains examination are now eligible to appear for the personality/interview round test, the dates of which are expected to be announced soon.

Through the recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill up 1056 posts in various central government departments.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Also Read: UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check CSE results

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On