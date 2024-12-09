UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024 released, here's how to download at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the results of the Civil Service Mains Examinations 2024 on December 9, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live Updates Through the recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill up 1056 posts in various central government departments. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024: Here’s how to download

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

· Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

· On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024.

· Check your roll numbers on the results page that opens in a new window.

· Download the results and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

It may mentioned here that the UPSC conducted the written examination on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Direct Link to check UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024

Candidates who have qualified for the mains examination are now eligible to appear for the personality/interview round test, the dates of which are expected to be announced soon.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

