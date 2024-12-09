UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check CSE results

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Results Live Updates here Those candidates who have passed the mains examination are eligible to appear for the interview or personality test.

About the exam:

The written examination was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Mains 2024 results

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interview) of the examination.

Steps to check UPSC CSE Mains 2024 results:

All those candidates who have appeared for the written test and want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1056 posts. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

