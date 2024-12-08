UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Mains results awaited at upsc.gov.in, check updates here
UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The Union Public Service Commission will announce UPSC Mains Result 2024 likely soon. When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The Commission has not released the date and time of the announcement of the UPSC Civil Services Mains result in 2024 yet. ...Read More
As per past trends, the UPSC CSE Mains result is declared in December every year. In 2023, the result was announced on December 8, 2023.
The official website will also share the cutoff marks, merit list, and other details along with the results.
The Civil Services mains examination 2024 was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1056 posts. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. The prelims examination was held on June 16, 2024, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024. Follow the blog for result date and time, direct link and more.
