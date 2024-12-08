Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Sunday, Dec 8, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Mains results awaited at upsc.gov.in, check updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 8, 2024 9:18 AM IST
    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Mains result will be announced on upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Mains results awaited, updates here
    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Mains results awaited, updates here

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The Union Public Service Commission will announce UPSC Mains Result 2024 likely soon. When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The Commission has not released the date and time of the announcement of the UPSC Civil Services Mains result in 2024 yet. ...Read More

    As per past trends, the UPSC CSE Mains result is declared in December every year. In 2023, the result was announced on December 8, 2023.

    The official website will also share the cutoff marks, merit list, and other details along with the results.

    The Civil Services mains examination 2024 was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1056 posts. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. The prelims examination was held on June 16, 2024, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024. Follow the blog for result date and time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 8, 2024 9:18 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Registration dates

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024.

    Dec 8, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1056 posts.

    Dec 8, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Check mains exam date

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The Civil Services mains examination 2024 was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    Dec 8, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Details to be available with results

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The official website will also share the cutoff marks, merit list, and other details along with the results.

    Dec 8, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: What past trends suggest?

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: As per past trends, the UPSC CSE Mains result is declared in December every year. In 2023, the result was announced on December 8, 2023.

    Dec 8, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Where to check Civil Services Mains result?

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Dec 8, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: The date and time of announcement of Civil Services Mains result have not been disclosed yet.

    News education exam results UPSC Mains Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Mains results awaited at upsc.gov.in, check updates here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes