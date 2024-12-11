Menu Explore
UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2025 notification out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 11, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Candidates who would like to apply for the Combined Defence Services Examinations (I), 2025 can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the UPSC CDS I Exam 2025 notification on its official website.

A total of 457 posts are available to be filled in the organisation through the recruitment process.
A total of 457 posts are available to be filled in the organisation through the recruitment process. (HT File)

Candidates who would like to apply for the Combined Defence Services Examinations (I), 2025 can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

About the exam:

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the online applications for Combined Defence Services Examinations (I), 2025, is December 31, 2024.

The last date of modification of Registration would be January 7, 2025.

Candidates can make corrections in the application form from January 1, 2025, to January 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted on April 13, 2025.

The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (http://upsc.gov.in) for downloading by candidates. No eAdmit Card will be sent by post, mentioned the official notice.

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers.

Also Read: UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025 notification out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply

Vacancy details:

A total of 457 posts are available to be filled in the organisation through the recruitment process.

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 160th (DE) Course commencing in January 2026 - 100 posts

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - Course commencing in January, 2026 Executive Branch - 32 posts

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad - (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January, 2026 - 32 posts

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 123rd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course Commencing in April, 2026 - 275 posts

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 37th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2026 - 18 posts

For more information, visit the official website.

Find the detailed notification here

Direct Link to apply

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
