UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025 notification out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025 notification on its official website. Candidates can make corrections in the application form from January 1, 2025, to January 7, 2025.

Candidates who would like to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

About the exam:

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the online applications for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025, is December 31, 2024.

The last date of modification of Registration would be January 7, 2025.

Candidates can make corrections in the application form from January 1, 2025, to January 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted on April 13, 2025.

Regarding admit card:

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates, mentioned the official notice.

Vacancy Details:

A total of 406 vacancies are available to be filled through the recruitment process.

NDA:

Army - 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy - 42 (including 06 for female candidates)

Air Force - Flying –92 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Tech) –18 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Non Tech) –10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) :

36 (including 05 for female candidate)

Age Limit:

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 2006 and not later than 01st July, 2009 are eligible.

Fee Details:

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates / Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

