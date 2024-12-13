SLAT 2025 test 1 begins today, direct link to download admit card and other important details here

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is holding the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 on Friday, December 13, 2024. The computer-based test will be held on two days, the next exam scheduled for December 15, 2024. SLAT 2025 test 1 begins today. The direct link to download admit card is given here.

As per the official website, a candidate can appear for SLAT on both the dates December 13,2024 (Friday) and December 15,2024 (Sunday). “If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation," the website reads.

It further stated, “There will be no normalization. A rigorous process that has been statistically tested will be administered to ensure that unique types of questions are framed under a specific topic across the question papers. The normal spread will ensure that there is no unfair advantage to candidates who opt for any specific test / multiple tests. This will ensure the normalisation of the spread of questions across sections. Furthermore, the question papers will be normalised for the level of difficulty across all two tests."

Selection process

According to Symbiosis International (Deemed University), candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview (PI) based on their respective Entrance Test marks. They will need to check the respective institute website for information and dates of PI.

Notably, the SLAT 2025 admit cards were released on December 3, 2024. The last date to register for SLAT 2025 was November 22, 2024.

According to the schedule, the SLAT 2025 result will be announced on December 26, 2024

SLAT 2025: Here's how to download admit card

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SLAT 2024 hall tickets

Visit the official website at slat-test.org. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card' button available on the home page. Enter your login credentials and click on submit. Check the SLAT 2025 admit card displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for futher use.

For more related information, visit the official website of SLAT 2025.