MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional results of NEET-PG Counselling Seats Allotment -2024 Round 2 on the official website. If candidates observes any discrepancy in the result, they may immediately inform to the MCC of DGHS up to 11:00 AM of 13.12.2024 (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have appeared for this round of counselling and would like to check the result can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

“ The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,” mentioned a notice that was posted on the official website.

Direct Link to check MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2 provisional result

If candidates observes any discrepancy in the result, they may immediately inform to the MCC of DGHS up to 11:00 AM of 13.12.2024 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

Steps to check MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2 provisional result:

Visit the official website of MCC at at mcc.nic.in

Look out for the link to check MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2 provisional result on the home page and click it

A new page appears with a PDF

Verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the page for future needs.

