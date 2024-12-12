TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 exam results out at tnpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) Preliminary Examination Results 2024 on its official website. The maximum marks in the paper were 300 and the duration was 3 hours.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results can visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

About the exam:

TNPSC group II preliminary examination was held on September 14, 2024, in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The examination paper comprised of 200 questions. The maximum marks in the paper were 300 and the duration was 3 hours. Questions were asked from four topics: General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability and Language (general Tamil or general English).

Recently, TNPSC increased the number of vacancies under the group 2 and 2 A Combined Civil Services examination, 2024. The commission added 213 vacancies after which the total number of vacant posts went up to 2,540.

Steps to check TNPSC group 2 prelims result:

Go to tnpsc.gov.in

Open the group 2 prelims result given on the home page

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check your result.

For more information, visit the official website.

