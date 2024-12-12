Menu Explore
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 exam results out at tnpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 12, 2024 06:58 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results can visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) Preliminary Examination Results 2024 on its official website.

The maximum marks in the paper were 300 and the duration was 3 hours.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results can visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

About the exam:

TNPSC group II preliminary examination was held on September 14, 2024, in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Direct Link to check TNPSC Group II Prelims exam results 2024

The examination paper comprised of 200 questions. The maximum marks in the paper were 300 and the duration was 3 hours. Questions were asked from four topics: General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability and Language (general Tamil or general English).

Recently, TNPSC increased the number of vacancies under the group 2 and 2 A Combined Civil Services examination, 2024. The commission added 213 vacancies after which the total number of vacant posts went up to 2,540.

Also Read: CTET Admit Card 2024 out at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download CBSE CTET December hall ticket

Steps to check TNPSC group 2 prelims result:

Go to tnpsc.gov.in

Open the group 2 prelims result given on the home page

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check your result.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: REET 2025 exam on February 27, registration begins on December 16 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
